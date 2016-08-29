Suncrest Fire in Chelan County burns 400 acres and continues to grow

LEAVENWORTH, WA- State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Suncrest Fire located Chelan County, ¼ mile east of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 27, 2016, at 6:15 pm at the request of Chief Kelly O’Brien, Chelan County Fire District 3.

The fire started on August 27, 2016, and the cause is currently under investigation. The Suncrest Fire is estimated at 400 acres and growing. The fire is threatening homes and timber. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notifications are in place.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered seven wildland strike teams.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Camp Murray has been activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Suncrest Fire. State Fire Marshal personnel are in route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources, and personnel will be staffing the State EOC tomorrow morning.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/mobilization.htm.

For more information contact Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Bill Slosson at (360) 507-6095.