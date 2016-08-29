New pediatric physician joins Yakima Pediatric Associates

YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Pediatric Associates, a service of Community Health of Central Washington, is pleased to announce that Peter Asante, MD has joined the clinic as a pediatric physician. Asante is currently seeing new and existing patients at the clinic’s offices located at 314 11th Ave, Suite A, Yakima.

Asante holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology from Harvard University, Boston, MA, and medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA. He conducted his pediatric residency training at the University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals/Seattle Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatrics Residency Program in Seattle, WA.

In addition, Asante is a current scholar of the Academic Pediatric Association’s New Century Scholars Program and a past fellow of both the Jonas Salk Fellowship of the Jewish Health Foundation and the University of Pittsburgh Center for Bioethics and Health Law in Pittsburgh, PA; and the Center for Public Interest Careers at Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. He was recently awarded the James Owens Sr, MD Award for Excellence in Adolescent Health and Medicine, presented by the Division of Adolescent Medicine at UW/Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Asante’s responsibilities at Yakima Pediatric Associates will include providing primary care, including diagnosis, treatments and consultations, to clinic patients and working with the clinic’s other healthcare providers as part of a treatment team offering a full spectrum of health services.

“Asante’s academic and professional competencies are a welcome addition to our clinic, as well as his depth and variety of service experience and his passion for child advocacy for underserved populations and adolescent health,” says Mike Maples, MD, CEO, Community Health of Central WA. “As we continue to grow our clinic, we look forward to our medical team’s joint service and expertise to guide the way to a healthier community.”