Ellensburg Rodeo/Kittitas County Fair dates and times of events

The Ellensburg Rodeo is this Labor Day Weekend! September 2nd through September 5th.



The Ellensburg Rodeo is one of the “old rodeos” and has earned its place as one of America’s Top 10 professional rodeos. The Ellensburg Rodeo also hosts the World Finale of PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls Tour. Started in 1923 with the same volunteer spirit that still “fuels the fire” of today’s volunteers, the rodeo has grown from a local competition among ranch hands to the Professional event of today with over 600 contestants and prize money in excess of $400,000!



Today’s best riders, ropers, and wrestlers compete in what many consider to be the best rodeo arena in the nation. The Friday night opening performance starts in the evening and ends under the stars. The Saturday and Sunday afternoon “perfs” feel electrically charged by the brilliant blue sky. It all leads up to the Labor Day Monday Championship Finals… the best of the best dueling in the dirt!



Thursday, September 1

10:00 a.m. | Kittitas County Fair opens

12:00 p.m. | Carnival and Midway Rides open

7:00 p.m. | Hall of Fame Banquet (Doors open at 6pm)

7:00 p.m. | Ellensburg Rodeo Hoedown in the Downtown. Featuring The Buckaroosters at the Rotary Pavilion – corner of 4th and Pearl FREE for all ages

10:00 p.m. | Kittitas County Fair closes



Friday, September 2

10:00 a.m. | Kittitas County Fair opens

10:00 a.m. | Carnival and Midway Rides open

6:45 p.m. | Ellensburg Rodeo – Patriot Night (approximately 3 hours in length)

10:00 p.m. | Kittitas County Fair closes



Saturday, September 3

7:00 a.m. | Pancake Breakfast (University Way & Ruby – Grocery Outlet parking lot) Cost is approximately $6.00 per person

9:30 a.m. | Western Parade (downtown)

10:00 a.m. | Kittitas County Fair opens

12:00 p.m. | Carnival and Midway Rides open

12:45 p.m. | Ellensburg Rodeo (approximately 3 hours in length)

8:00 p.m. | PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale (approximately 2 hours in length)

10:00 p.m. | Kittitas County Fair closes



Sunday, September 4

8:00 a.m. | Pancake Breakfast (University Way & Ruby – Grocery Outlet parking lot) Cost is approximately $6.00 per person

10:00 a.m. | Kittitas County Fair opens

9:00 a.m. | Cowboy Church – Located in Section KK (NE Arena) – Open to public

11:45 a.m. | Ellensburg Rodeo – Tough Enough to Wear Pink (approximately 3 hours in length)

12:00 p.m. | Carnival and Midway Rides Open

4:45 p.m. | Cinch Shootout (approximately 2 hours in length)

7:30 p.m. | Local Talent Rodeo and Sunday Night Show

10:00 p.m. | Kittitas County Fair closes



Monday, September 5

10:00 a.m. | Kittitas County Fair opens

11:45 a.m. | Ellensburg Rodeo Finals (approximately 3 hours in length)

12:00 p.m. | Carnival and Midway Rides open

6:00 p.m. | Kittitas County Fair closes