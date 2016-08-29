ITT Tech’s Washington campuses no longer eligible for state financial aid programs

OLYMPIA, WA - On Friday, August 26th, the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) did not renew ITT Tech’s (ITT) eligibility to receive state financial aid. This decision follows an August 25th announcement by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) that ITT may no longer enroll students who pay with federal financial aid.



In 2016-17, ITT can no longer disperse state financial aid to students. This includes aid from programs like the State Need Grant and College Bound Scholarship.



ITT has campuses in Spokane Valley, Everett and Seattle. The majority of ITT students are recipients of either state or federal financial aid. ED estimates that over 90 percent of ITT students receive federal financial aid. And in 2015-16, almost 480 ITT students in Washington State—more than half—received State Need Grant.



WSAC oversees ITT for eligibility in state financial aid and degree authorization. In that capacity, WSAC will notify ITT state aid recipients of the suspension.



WSAC also partners with the state's Workforce Board to approve schools for federal GI Bill funds. Over 200 ITT students used federal veterans' education benefits in Washington. WSAC has requested more information from ITT to review its status for degree authorization and GI Bill funds.