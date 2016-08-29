Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to offer infant CPR class on September 7

YAKIMA, WA - Unintentional choking and suffocation are the leading causes of all injury deaths for infants under 1 year of age. Being prepared for such an emergency can make all the difference.



Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is offering an opportunity for parents and caregivers of infants to learn when a baby needs rescue breathing, how to start CPR and how to care for an infant who’s choking. The class is September 7th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial’s Community Education Center, 2506 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima. No registration is needed. The cost is $5 per person.



This is not a CPR certification class, but knowing how to respond in the first few minutes of an emergency – before professional help arrives – can mean the difference between life and death. If you are the parent or caregiver of an infant, learn infant CPR!



For more information, call 509-248-7322 or visit the Classes and Events page at yakimamemorial.org.