Washington tribes join Standing Rock Sioux in demonstration against Dakota Access Pipeline

CANON BALL, NORTH DAKOTA - On Tuesday, August 30th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe joins Native nations from Washington state at a press conference to oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline. Tribal leaders, some in traditional regalia, will make statements to the press. This event will be three miles north of Canon Ball, North Dakota, on Highway 1806.

Similar to Standing Rock’s current struggle, Washington state tribes face similar challenges to their lands and ways of life, and have successfully fought proposed natural resource projects, namely the transportation of coal, that would violate treaty rights, and endanger fish and wildlife, and the environment as a whole.

“We are deeply honored to have our friends from the West Coast make the trip out here to stand with us,” said David Archambault II, chairman of Standing Rock Sioux. “Their support in this peaceful demonstration is crucial not only for the protection of our cultural resources, but all of our sovereign rights.”

Leaders from the following tribes will attend: