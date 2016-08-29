Free APL coding language class starts September 12

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima-Software programming isn't just for the pros.

E/Step Software Inc. hosts a workshop each year for high school seniors to learn the APL computer programming language, a coding language that is more concise than others. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the language's development by mathematician Kenneth E. Iverson.

Classes for this year's course start September 12th and will continue every Monday night from 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until the end of the school year, with a break in December.

President of E/Step, John Estep, says students who take the course are expected to have experience in statistics or calculus, because not only do they learn how to code, but they learn to think in a different algorithmic way.

"Our students come back to us after college and say math classes like linear algebra were so easy it seemed like cheating, after they do APL," he says, "because it gives them the tools to learn the concepts much better than conventional mathematical notation."

Estep says even if these students don't go on to be software developers, they will have the skills they need to solve technical problems in any quantitative field.

These classes are taught right from the home of John Estep and are completely free--they are funded by both national and international APL vendors.

High school seniors and college students are invited to sign up for this fall's APL course. To apply, call E/Step Software Inc. at 509-853-5000, or email John Estep at John.Estep@EstepSoftware.com.