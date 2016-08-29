Pasco Police getting closer to moving day

PASCO, WA - The brand new industrial-modern Pasco Police building is getting very close to being done. However, as cool as it looks aesthetically, it is even better on the inside with its functionality and forward-thinking design. Officer are planning to move in by October.



"We're at about 14,000 square feet in our current facility... And this will be 38,000," said Captain Ken Roske who has checked in on the construction site nearly every day. The added space itself is reason enough to move.



"There are massive amounts of evidence for cases that officers and detectives are working on that have to be cataloged and stored," said Roske, explaining the evidence room. It's one of many large open spaces in mostly the basement and third floors, maximized for storage of records and evidence.



The new evidence room is totally enclosed. Only certified technicians will see evidence beyond a locker.



Each division has its own wing, essentially: detectives, records, administration, patrol, and even the K9's. The new police station will have two built-in kennels complete with AC and a dog run outside.

There is also a special shop for vehicles, but not necessarily in the police fleet.



"Maybe it was used in a crime of some sort and we want to look under the car or all around it. We'll have this area here where we can fit a couple of vehicles, four, the way it's set up," said Roske. Currently, the Pasco Police Department contracts with an outside shop for that work. In the new building, officers will have their own lift in a forensic environment.



Even the locker rooms are high-tech. Each locker has its own charging station for cameras, recorders, flashlights, and more.



"Technology in law enforcement has advanced so much. The individual pieces of equipment an officer has to carry, and employ every day so they can keep those all charged independently now," said Roske.



Tucked deep in the basement amid more storage is a brand new state-of-the-art climate controlled rack room.



"This is the brains of the computer networks for the city," explained Roske. The city's entire data center will be moved there.



Otherwise, the building is energy efficient with things like LED lighting and it's environmentally friendly.



"We have our water bottle filler, it tells us how many bottles we're saving," said Roske.



This was $8-million project paid for by public safety taxes. The parking lot will include safe selling spots where citizens are invited to meet people from sites like Craigslist to safely trade items.



An open house will be planned soon after the building is occupied.