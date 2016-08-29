Tri-Cities Community Health files claim to enforce agreement with Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic

PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Community Health (TCCH) has filed a claim seeking a declaratory judgement to enforce a written cooperation agreement between TCCH and Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic (YVWFC). The claim has been filed in Franklin County Superior Court.



TCCH is classified by the government as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), as is YVFWC.



FQHCs receive financial assistance from the Federal and State governments to help cover the cost of providing primary healthcare to underserved persons – low income persons that do not have health insurance or limited insurance such as Medicaid.



TCCH and YVFWC entered into a legal agreement in 2006 which states that YVFWC can expand their services into TCCH’s service area if TCCH is not making progress to meet the needs of the underserved. YVFWC has stated in the last couple of years there is a “tremendous” amount of underserved persons in the Tri-Cities whose needs are not being met by TCCH and that therefore they have a “right” and “obligation” to expand their services in the Tri-Cities. TCCH has tried numerous times to reason with YVFWC and to demonstrate that this is not the case and for YVFWC to expand will put the financial viability of TCCH at risk, since it will compete for the same patient base and syphon off patients from the TCCH clinics. YVFWC has ignored TCCH’s concerns and are implementing their plan to expand their services in the Tri-Cities.



Because of YVFWC's continuation with their plan, TCCH filed a claim seeking a declaratory judgement in order to enforce their written cooperation agreement.