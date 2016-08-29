School districts become phone-friendly with new mobile apps

YAKIMA, WA - From the Tri-Cities to Yakima, many school districts are taking the step towards mobile apps.

"We figured the app is another way to communicate and let parents know what's going on in the district," said Steve Aagaard, Richland School District Director of Communications.

And the app isn't just for parents.

"The app is for parents and the community," said Kirsten Fitterer, Director of Community Relations. "It's quick access to things like what's going on in their neighborhood school."

You can get the latest news from all different schools, as well as bus routes, lunch menus, and for Richland parents, you can even add money to your child's lunch account.

"The app is a convenient way for people to do that, so we think that the emphasis on everything's mobile now, so we think it's a great idea," Aagaard told us.

Reporter Haley Gibbs says these apps even send push notifications, so you will always know about your child's upcoming school event.

"Whereas the website you would have to go on your own to look for the information, the app pushes it out to you," Fitterer said.

But some school districts, like Kennewick School District, say they have no intention of getting an app. Instead, they use PowerSchool, which can also send you notifications. Yakima School District says PowerSchool is perfect, especially for those who may not have access to mobile apps.

"There's a lot of other communication methods we have," shared Fitterer.

You can check out this link below for more information on how to download these apps:

http://www.yakimaschools.org/MobileApp