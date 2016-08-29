Krispy Kreme puts a nice glaze on Monday for Yakima residents

YAKIMA, WA - Krispy Kreme officially opened its doors on South 1st Street in Yakima this morning, and the first 100 people in line will now get a dozen free donuts every week for a year.

But even after those first hundred customers, Krispy Kreme was packed all day.

Reporter Haley Gibbs talked with some of the people who waited for nearly 45 minutes before finally getting their hands on some fresh, warm donuts. And practically everyone who waited said it was completely worth it.

"We love Krispy Kremes, but we always had to go to Seattle to get them, but not today....they pulled the hot ones right off the line for us," said Yakima resident Taarna Alrashedy.

Taarna said they will definitely be coming back, even if they have to wait in a long line again.

Free samples were given to those waiting in line, as well as information about the Krispy Kreme app, which allows you to get a free donut if you download. The app also earns you reward points every time you stop by to grab some Krispy Kreme treats.