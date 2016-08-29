Teachers help ease back-to-school anxiety

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Some kids see the start of the school year as an opportunity to be social and active. But for others, it can be scary, especially when moving into a new building! That's why schools like Southridge High School have "freshman only" days, where the newest class can come for a day of school by themselves.

They can meet their classmates, get familiar with their teachers, and, of course, learn their way around so they don't get lost!

Both teachers and students want to make sure their new peers feel happy and at home.

"We'll sit out here in the hall even though some of the teachers don't have freshman classes!" Assistant Principal, Christine Clem, told KNDU. "We'll sit here and direct, and the leadership class has done a great job of labeling all the halls, and decorating them. The most exciting time is when kids transition from middle school to high school and absolutely love it!"

For all you parents out there, Assistant Principal Clem also said that, the best way to prepare your kids for a successful start to the school year is to make sure they get a good night's sleep