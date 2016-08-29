Central Washington State Fair is holding a job fair for open positions on August 30

YAKIMA, WA - On Tuesday, August 30th, the Central Washington State Fair is having its first ever job fair in hopes of filling between 4 and 500 positions.

The job fair will take place at the Modern Living Building at the State Fair Park and will go from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

People who apply for a fair job will not be guaranteed a certain position, but they will be considered for whatever position they are interested in.

As far as wages and hours go, Greg Stewart, President and General Manager of the State Fair Park says that some jobs start at minimum wage but it can vary depending on the job and experience. Employees will also have the opportunity to work long hours if they want to.

Stewart adds that all employees play a big part in the Fair's success.

"It's like putting on a big play on Broadway; it takes a large cast of characters to make this work, everybody is important, we want to look good and we want people to have a good time out here," said Stewart.

If you're planning on going to the job fair, Stewart has some tips and recommendations. Make sure you dress professionally and treat this job fair like any other job opportunity. Also make sure you bring your credentials with you, such as your ID, driver's license, and social security card. Be prepared for an interview as well.