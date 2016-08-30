An 18-year-old is dead after being burned outside Pendleton home

PENDLETON, OR - An 18-year-old man has died after he was burned outside a home in Pendleton.



Emergency crews had responded to the residence Monday morning to a report of a fire in the side yard. Assistant fire Chief Shawn Penninger confirmed firefighters put out the flames but didn't provide further details.



The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The victim has not yet been identified.



One witness said that she was alerted to the blaze by her 8-year-old son who said a man was on fire across the street. She says the boy reported seeing smoke and hearing the man moaning.



Pendleton police are investigating the incident with help from the Oregon State Police Arson Unit.