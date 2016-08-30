Semi truck causes natural gas leak that shut down roads in Finley

FINLEY, WA - A semi truck was driving this morning when they ran over a propane line near off Straightbank Road. The line caused a low pressure natural gas leak in the area.

Crews arrived on scene and shut down the railroad and blocked off surrounding roads.

Cascade Natural Gas got on scene and were able to turn the line off and fix the break so that officers could reopen the roads to drivers and get the railroads up and running again.