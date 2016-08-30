Man hit by car yesterday is now in stable condition

RICHLAND, WA- Richland police tell NBC Right Now the 65-year-old man who was hit by a driver on Bellarive and Gage Monday is Ronald Day.

Day was conscious and alert when officers left Kadlec. Kadlec representatives told NBC Right Now Ronald Day is in stable condition.

The driver was cited for fail to yield the right of way.

Police say it happened around 10 yesterday morning. The 65 year old man was crossing Bellarive when the driver of the Jeep turned right off of Gage and hit him.