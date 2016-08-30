Back to School Slideshow for the 2016-17 school year - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Back to School Slideshow for the 2016-17 school year

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
TRI-CITIES, YAKIMA - It's that back-to-school time of the year, and we've collected (and still are accepting) photos of all the kiddos who are celebrating their first day of school after a fun-filled summer! Check out the slideshow above and see the photos we've received from our viewers, and if you haven't yet, send your own back-to-school photos in so we can add them!

