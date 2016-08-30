Students and Parents Nomination - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Students and Parents Nomination

If you are a student or parent wanting to nominate your favorite teacher for a Classroom Makeover, fill out this form and tell us about them!

Deadline for applications is the 15th of every month. On the 15th of each month a committee will review the applications and select one teacher for that month's Classroom Makeover.  You can return each month to resubmit!

Please note that you will get a confirmation email letting you know we received your application.  However, we are unable to contact every person letting them know that their teacher was not selected.

  Classroom Makeover - Student and Parent's Form

    This form is for students and parents to fill out.  If you are a teacher wanting to submit an application, please go HERE.

    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for submitting an application!  Only winners will be contacted if they have won.  You may return each month to resubmit an application!

     

