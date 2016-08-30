Students and Parents Nomination

If you are a student or parent wanting to nominate your favorite teacher for a Classroom Makeover, fill out this form and tell us about them!

Deadline for applications is the 15th of every month. On the 15th of each month a committee will review the applications and select one teacher for that month's Classroom Makeover. You can return each month to resubmit!

Please note that you will get a confirmation email letting you know we received your application. However, we are unable to contact every person letting them know that their teacher was not selected.