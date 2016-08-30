Wapato installing new LED light fixtures; new sidewalk on 9th Street

WAPATO, WA - NEW LIGHT FIXTURES: City maintenance staff Amber Musgrave and Torin Delvo are replacing City-owned street lights with LED fixtures.

There are approximately 220 street lights in the City of Wapato. 55 of them are owned by the City and the rest of them are owned by Pacific Power. Most of the city-owned street lights are located in the downtown business area on West 1st Street, Wapato Avenue, Donald Road, 2nd Street, and 3rd Street.

The City has received a grant from Washington State TIB (Transportation Improvement Board) and energy incentive from Pacific Power for upgrading the City-owned street lights to LED fixtures. LED street lights are brighter and have longer life than high pressure sodium street lights.

This project will improve traffic safety at night, save about 70% of energy cost, and reduce street light maintenance cost.

NEW SIDEWALK PROJECT: The 9th Street Sidewalk construction project will start on August 23, 2016. The contractor is DW Excavating based in Davenport, WA.

The City will use a grant of $402,850.00 from WSDOT Safe Routes to School Program and the Transportation Benefit District ($20 Car Tab Fee) funded $30,000 to construct a 6-foot and 8-foot wide sidewalk on the south side of 9th Street. Retrofit wheelchair ramps to meet the ADA standards, and install speed feedback signs on S. Camas Ave.

The project will close the last gap of sidewalk in the school area, increase connectivity of the existing sidewalk network, improve pedestrian safety, and encourage students to walk and bike to school.