More dates added to Sunset at Southridge, will continue through September

KENNEWICK, WA – Due to the tremendous success of Sunset at Southridge, vendors and attendees have requested the event to continue through September. Three new dates have been added: September 2nd, 16th and 30th. The event hours have also been modified and will now run from 5:30pm to 7:30pm to accommodate the shorter days.

The September 2nd event will feature 10 food vendors, live music by Jack Rothwell, free face painting and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams will be open until 7:30pm. Every vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride. Vendors for September 2nd are Kindra's Wok 'N Roll, Fresh Out The Box, Jiggy's Bacon Burgers, Don Taco, Doggie Style Gourmet, Diesel, LLC., We Ice, Backyard Grub, Tri-City Kettle Corn and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams.

There will be tables for seating but people are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and sit on the grass.

Southridge Sports and Events Complex is located at 2901 Southridge Blvd.