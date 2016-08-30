It's rodeo time in Ellensburg, along with the Kittitas County Fair

ELLENSBURG, WA - The Ellensburg Rodeo starts tomorrow, and reporter Caitlin Medearis went out to get the first look.

The rodeo has kept its place as one of the top ten rodeos in the U.S., and staff are getting ready for it to start back up tomorrow. 600 of today's best riders and ropers will compete for a prize of over $400,000.

Tomorrow, rodeo-goers will walk right into the beginning of the Kittitas County Fair and its carnival rides, as well as the start of the Rodeo Hoedown in the Downtown.

Come spend an exciting Labor Day weekend with some of the best cowboys around...it's all leading up to Monday's Labor Day Championship Finals, where the best of the best will duel it out for a chance at the grand prize.

To grab your tickets, head to EllensburgRodeo.com.