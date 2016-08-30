Pasco Police Department currently accepting applications for reserve officers

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department is currently accepting applications for Police Reserve Officers.

Reserve officers participate in many community events, the bike patrol program, regular patrol activities and special assignments for the department. Reserve Officers also participate in regular training with full-time officers. All Police Reserve Officers are required to work a minimum of 16 hours a month and attend 2 monthly training meetings.

To qualify, the applicant must be a U. S. citizen with a high school diploma or GED, be 21 years of age at the time of completion of the Reserve Academy, pass a physical agility test, and successfully pass a background investigation and polygraph test. This is a volunteer position with the police department.

Applications for Reserve Officer will be accepted until 5:00pm on Monday, October 3. Applications may be obtained from a Pasco Police Department Mini-Station, Police Headquarters at 525 N. 3rd Avenue (City Hall), and can also be downloaded from the City’s website here: http://www.pasco-wa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/258.

Applicants accepted to the reserve program will be required to complete the Reserve Academy at Columbia Basin College. The academy begins the first week in January 2017, and concludes in the middle of June. Those successfully completing the academy will be certified as a Reserve Officer by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

For more information regarding this opportunity, contact the Pasco Police Department at (509) 545-3421 or Reserve Lieutenant Paul Brunner at (509) 544-3080 ext. 6063.