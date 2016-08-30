Pasco School District launches new mobile app

PASCO, WA - The latest news and information about Pasco schools is now available on smartphones and mobile devices with a new mobile app. Pasco School District is partnering with Blackboard to expand its communications outreach with a mobile app that is now available in the online iTunes® and Google Play® app stores for free.

The mobile app will offer a constantly updated feed of district news and events with photos and links to the district’s website. The app can also be customized by the user by selecting the schools they are most interested in for news and updates. Users can also choose to receive push notifications to get breaking news and updates about school closures, calendar changes, or even sports updates.

Parents will also be able to track information on their students including grades and attendance, school lunch balances and menus, and bus information. Parents will need to log in and provide a password for the one-time set up of the app. The District will be mailing those passwords out to families in September.

“We condensed a four-month app build process into six weeks,” says Director of Information Systems Mark Garrett. “We are still working behind the scenes on the data that will make this a fully functional tool for parents.”

Download the new app in 3 easy steps:

1. On your smartphone, go to the iTunes App Store® or Google Play®

2. Search Pasco School District

3. Then select our Pasco School District app for free download

“We are very excited to offer this new communication tool to the community,” says Superintendent Michelle Whitney. “With our new mobile app, parents and community members can stay connected with our schools and with the activities our students are engaged in every day.”