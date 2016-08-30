Two shootings Monday night in Yakima leave two men wounded

YAKIMA, WA - Two men are recovering after being involved in two separate shootings Monday night in Yakima.

At this point it is unclear if the shootings are related, but both of them did involve the suspects shooting from a vehicle.

The first shooting happened at 9:48 Monday night on the 800 block of South 11th Avenue. A 23-year-old male says he was in front of his residence when a vehicle approached him. Someone in the vehicle shot at him multiple times, one of the bullets striking him in the lower leg.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of 7th Street and East Spruce at 11:46 on Monday night. The two victims told police they were riding their bicycles when a vehicle approached them. The suspect inside asked them if they were gang members.

When the two victims responded that they weren't and attempted to ride away, the suspect in the vehicle shot at them, hitting one of the victims, a 19-year-old male, in the leg.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call the Yakima Police Department.