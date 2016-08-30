Flaming mice rekindle fire near Touchet

TOUCHET, WA - Flaming mice, combined with strong, gusty winds, certainly didn't help fire crews this weekend while they were trying to put out the Frog Hollow Fire in the Touchet area.

Fire Chief Larry Hector with Walla Walla Fire District 6 said there were actually three separate fires burning near Frog Hollow Road, along an alfalfa seed field.

The first one started at Frog Hollow and Short Roads Saturday around noon, prompting several road closures and the evacuation of one family. Several others left as a precaution.

Chief Hector said all the residue made the fires difficult to put out.

And residing in those fields, plenty of field mice, trying to escape the fire.

"Once they catch on fire, they just start running around, like most people probably would. They'll run out of the burn area, into the unburned area, so we kept having spot fires out from the fire line," said Chief Hector.

About two dozen firefighters from five stations worked to put out the blaze.

Crews had the fire under control by 5 p.m. The fire burned about 300 acres.

These crews are no strangers to these flaming mice. Chief Hector said it comes with the territory.