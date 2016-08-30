Prize competition: KID needs solutions to prevent rodents from burrowing

KENNEWICK, WA - Burrowing rodents have been an ongoing problem for irrigators, their customers and in some cases, entire neighborhoods.

Do you think you have the solution? If so, the Bureau of Reclamation wants to hear from you. They're hosting a prize competition to find a solution.

People have until October 11th to submit their ideas for a chance to win $20,000 in prizes.

They're looking for innovative, long-term and environmentally-friendly solutions to prevent situations like the canal break on 10th Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick, where people are still feeling the impact.

Kennewick Irrigation District said if you see rodents around any canals or dams, you're encouraged to contact them.

For the details, rules, and a link to the competition page, visit www.innocentive.com/ar/challenge/9933763.