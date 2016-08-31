Walla Walla approves annexation of 90 acres

WALLA WALLA, WA - The city of Walla Walla is a little bit bigger as officials voted to annex 90 acres of surrounding land.



The City Council members on Wednesday voted to annex the 90 acres south of State Route 125, adding 123 properties and an estimated 285 residents to the city.



Property owners on 31 acres initially asked for the annexation, but those boundaries would have created an island of county land within city property, which is against state law.



City planners instead decided to take the whole area, though that met some opposition by property owners. None of those opposed to the annexation attended Wednesday's meeting.