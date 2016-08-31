Man dies after being rescued under the Blue Bridge, police declare it a suicide

PASCO, WA - Just before eight o'clock this morning police were called to reports of a person in the river under the Blue Bridge.

When officers got on scene they found a man unconscious in the water.

Crews were able to rescue the man and started CPR on the boat. An ambulance met the boat on shore where they continued CPR and took the man to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco where he later died. The Franklin County Coroner identified the man as Sung Hong, date of birth 3-29-1990, of West Richland. Pasco Police are continuing to investigate but have ruled it as a suicide at this time.