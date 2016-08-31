Dialed In: The Tri-Cities' best-kept secret 'celebrity'

RICHLAND, WA - You never know who your neighbor might be.... Oddly enough one Richland man may have already been in your living room several times if you've watched Seinfeld, Wedding Crashers, or a whole slew of other shows, movies, and even commercials. His IMDB page is a mile long. Charles Kahlenberg is a retired character-actor who now focuses on reading audio books and doing voice-overs for a living. He also composes his own music.



Charles and his wife, Susan, moved from Studio City, California to Richland in 2014 to be closer to family. Learn more about him by watching the full interview.