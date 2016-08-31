Richland Fire responds twice to the same assisted living home in just two hours

RICHLAND, WA- A fire started in one of the units at the Riverton Assisted Living Home in Richland this morning. Fire crews tell us the fire started in the kitchen but was extinguished from the built-in sprinkler system.

Fire crews tell us someone left something on the stove and walked away from it that then caught on fire. After they got that fire out, an hour later they were called back to the same unit. Ron Duncan with the Richland Fire Department tells us, "we subsequently got called back an hour later for a smell of electrical burning it ended up being residual from the original fire".

The electricity was isolated so it wasn't a new fire just leftover smoke from the morning's fire. No injuries were reported but they did have to evacuate earlier on their first call.