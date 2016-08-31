Dress to impress: some schools remind parents of dress codes

YAKIMA, WA - Students in the Yakima School District had their first day of school today, and for many families, first day outfits are pretty important.

While Franklin Middle School doesn't require uniforms, they do have a loose dress code for kids and parents to keep in mind.

Rules such as no leggings unless accompanied by a dress or tunic shirt, no tank tops unless they are underneath another shirt, and keeping shorts, skirts, and dresses longer than four inches above the knee are part of the dress code that Franklin encourages families to follow.

Franklin Principal Sherry Anderson says parents usually like having these rules as a guideline for what to buy when doing their back to school shopping. She also says that this dress code is so much more than just a set of rules, it is their way of helping prepare students for their future.

"Our dress code is a guideline," Principal Anderson said. "It's just about making sure that students have an idea of what is expected of them and then helping them find that right path."

And if for some reason a student is wearing something that is considered inappropriate, they will get a chance to call home for something to change into or they can just wear their P.E. clothes.

If there is something a student wants to wear but isn't sure if it is appropriate or not, Principal Anderson says they should bring an extra shirt with them just in case.