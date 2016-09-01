New nutrition guidelines in local schools

Kennewick, WA - Eating healthy, and choosing foods with the best nutrition can be hard, especially as a kid, but this school year, local schools are revamping their menu's to help their students eat right while having some tasty options.

In following along with federal guidelines, local districts like Kennewick School District providing their students with a newer array of food menu options, like red, green, orange vegetables,a salad bar, hot menu items that change daily.

Districts say they've reformulated their recipes, by swapping out ingredients to make foods healthier, like adding whole grains to their breads, using reduced fat cheese, making meals a lot better for the kids.

"We want to make sure our choices are attractive to kids, colorful foods, and lots of variety, to get a nutritious meal, it helps them grow, and keeps their mind focused on their study," said Sam Shick, Nutrition Services Director at KSD.

Every day, Kennewick School District, makes over 9,300 meals for their students, including healthy balanced breakfasts when the kids arrive for their day.