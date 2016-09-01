High levels of lead found at some schools in Pendleton

Pendleton, OR - The Pendleton School District is dealing with contamination in the water of some of its schools. This summer, Pendleton School District ran its first test to check for lead contamination at all of it's eight schools, and since finding lead amounts higher than acceptable,they've been working to fix the problems.

In going along with a statewide initiative, the district tested its water. After the first round of testing at multiple locations came back with high lead levels, so the district replaced faucets and piping, and retested the water.

Last week those results came back and showed only two schools in the district still have high levels of lead in the water. Two faucets in the girls locker room at Pendleton High School and ten faucets at McKay Creek Elementary School are out of service until the lead levels are reduced.

"There really isn't a choice we have to get them fixed or shut down, so we're hoping that we can use the most minimal amount of fixing and if not then we'll look at replacing some of the other plumbing," said PSD's Superintendent Andy Kovach.

Kovach says ensuring the health and safety of their students is their priority. Right now, there are signs posted at the contaminated faucets at Pendleton High, so students know not to use them. Students at McKay Elementary are not in school yet, and don't start until Mid-September.

The third water test results are expected to come in by the end of this week. You can find more information on the testing and results, here.

