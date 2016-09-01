Yakima Valley College receives a $2.625 million federal grant

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley College (YVC) has been awarded a US Department of Education Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Grant entitled “EQUitable Access to Learning” (EQUAL) in the amount of $525,000 per year for the next five years. To be deemed an HSI, more than 50% of the college student population must receive federal financial aid and more than 25% must be Hispanic. Currently, 79% of YVC students receive financial aid and 50% of YVC’s undergraduate students are Hispanic.

For this grant, YVC will focus on enhancing programs and services at the Grandview Campus and expanding institutional capacity to utilize eLearning for course and service delivery.

Over the five years of this funding, YVC will remodel science and technology labs at the Grandview Campus and add a Math Center and advising offices; expand academic programming in Modern Languages, accelerated developmental education and sciences; support outreach to high schools and adult basic education programs to encourage matriculation to college; enhance tutoring and advising services; and support faculty development and institutional capacity to use eLearning technology for instruction, advising, and academic support.

“We are extremely pleased and grateful to have been awarded this highly competitive Title V Grant. It will provide much needed upgrades to the Grandview Campus facilities, expand learning opportunities and student services, provide critically needed faculty support and training, and upgrade the technology infrastructure to better support eLearning,” stated YVC President Dr. Linda Kaminski.