Elderly woman assaulted after attempted robbery in Kennewick

Kennewick, WA - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to attempted robbery that happened early Thursday morning. Police say just before 2:30 a.m., a woman in her 70's was returning home to the neighborhood of the 100 block of N. Irby Street after gambling at local casino, Coyote Bob's.

Police say, the woman won a good amount of money, during her time at the casino, and believe the suspect, described as a black man in his 20's followed her home from the casino.

As the woman was exiting her car he approached her and tried to take her purse and keys, during the struggle he hit her.

"He punched her in the face, and then she honked the [car] horn, which was a good move because it scared him away," said Sgt. Matt Newton, with Kennewick Police Department.

Police say the man was wearing a gray hoodie and a dark beanie, he is believed to have fled the scene in a white four-door sedan with a distinct loud muffler.

The elderly woman is ok, and did not need medical transport.

Police are currently looking into surveillance video from Coyote Bob's to see if they can recognize the possible suspect.

If you know anything about the incident you are encouraged to contact Kennewick Police Department at (509) 585-4208 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org.



