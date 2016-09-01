Kay Miracle gets back to her "Tumbleweed" roots

RICHLAND, WA - The 20th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival is happening Labor Day weekend in Richland. More than 100 performers will take to five different stages at Howard Amon Park.



One of those performers is a small town girl who always had big dreams.



"I grew up in Benton City, Washington and ended up going on tour with the USO, going overseas, spent like seven years out of the country and then made my home in New York," said singer and songwriter Kay Miracle.



With no obvious military connection herself, why would she spend so much time playing for the military?



"I'm a patriot to the bone. I give everything back to the military for giving to me the freedoms I enjoy. I mean we live in the greatest country in the world," said Miracle.



However in all of her travels she has found there is no place quite like home.



"Now I get to go back to my roots here in Washington state. It's probably one of the best feelings I've ever had. It's like coming full circle," said Miracle.



Right now, music is sort of her side job.



"Well I'm a responsible musician... I do have a day job," said Miracle.



She earns her main paychecks as a test driver for Ford in Detroit and a business manager for a transportation company. Otherwise, she travels to her gigs in a gypsy caravan and has even performed at the well-known SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.



"Anybody, if they have a dream and the will and have the skill... I think they can do something with it. You just have to believe in yourself," said Miracle.



The Tumbleweed Music Festival is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday night's concerts will be free to go to and so are all of the day-time events.



Miracle will be playing her original music at the west stage on Sunday at 3:30.