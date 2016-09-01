Kennewick names 2016 staff excellence award winners - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick names 2016 staff excellence award winners

Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
KENNEWICK, WA - Recently, the district recognized nine co-workers and one community volunteer with 2016 Staff Excellence Awards for going above and beyond in supporting students and education.

All winners are nominated by district employees and were honored during the Welcome Back event for staff on August 29th at Kennewick High School. Congratulations and thank you to all of them for the outstanding job they do every day.

  • Outstanding Partner of the Year — Naw Su Su Tun Moses, Community Volunteer
  • Administrator of the Year — Principal Diana Burns, Horse Heaven Hills Middle School
  • Creativity in Curriculum — Judy Vo, Dean of Students and Instructional Coach, Edison Elementary School
  • Staff Support Person of the Year (three awards)

-Eric Veach, Network Administrator, KSD Administration Center

-Jan Lenkersdorfer, Bus Driver

-Kristi Lakey, Secretary, Highlands Middle School

  • Certificated Specialist Teacher of the Year — Stephanie Weyh, ESL Teacher, Eastgate Elementary School
  • Elementary School Teacher of the Year — Joan Marble, Third Grade Teacher, Ridge View Elementary School
  • Middle School Teacher of the Year — Matt Patterson, Language Arts & Reading Teacher, Desert Hills Middle School
  • High School Teacher of the Year — Teresa Urrego, Spanish Teacher, Kennewick High School
