Visiting Angels Caregivers helping families who deal with dementia

PASCO, WA- Every 66 seconds someone develops Alzheimer's disease and for the Robbin's family, their mother, Dorothy, was diagnosed with dementia about three years ago.

Ron Robbins is the middle child and one of five in his family. This past January his died died unexpectedly leaving his mom alone. Ron and his wife moved to the Tri-Cities from Idaho in February to help care for his mom. These past few months they've tried to have a positive outlook. Ron tells us, "this has been a unique opportunity to get to know each other a little better and to spend some together".

Dorothy tries to keep a positive outlook as well, she says, "I'm happy, if my family's happy I'm happy if my family's not happy, I'm not very happy".

With help from her Visiting Angels caregiver, her family and her photo albums, Dorothy remembers the good times even when her memory times out.

Coming up on Saturday September 10, is the Walk to End Alzheimer's and the Visiting Angels have a national team. To help them reach their goal, click here. By joining their team you can donate.

The Yakima Walk to End Alzheimer's event is September 17 at Franklin Park.