Wapato in preparation for the 70th annual Harvest Festival

WAPATO, WA - This Labor Day Weekend, Wapato will be hosting its 70th annual Harvest Festival.

The festival kicks off tomorrow at noon over at Lions Park in Wapato with carnival games, vendors and food carts, and performers like the Filipino Frill Team, Yakama Nation Swan Dancers, and DJ Sonido Charly.

Monday morning marks the start of the parades, with the Kiddie Parade beginning at 9:30 and the Harvest Festival Parade following at 10. Royal courts from around the area will be presented, and our own evening reporters Haley Gibbs and Gilbert Magallon will be there as well.

The Wapato Lion's Club organizes the Harvest Festival, and member and coordinator Rick Sanchez says this event is the perfect Labor Day getaway.

"People get together," says Sanchez, "[and] forget about all the political ramifications that are going around, and people just have a good time with their families."

The Lion's Club has been putting on this festival since it began, and relies on the donations it receives from events like these to continue funding its community service projects.

Attending the Wapato Harvest Festival is free of charge. Other parts of the festival include: The grand marshal of the parade--the family of Vietnam Veteran Harvey James, MC Cristina "La Potra" Torres, and performers M-Status, Dukes and Bowser, Roman Reyes, Juan Rodriguez, Tlexiktli Aztec Dancers, Mexico in Wapato Dancers, La Nueva Esperanza Dancers, and many others. Entertainment kicks off Monday at noon, after the parade.