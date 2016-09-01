Fourth graders and their families can visit National Parks for free

As the new school year gets underway for students across the county, there's something parents of fourth graders should be reminded of.

All fourth graders and their families are granted free admission to National Parks and other federal lands for a full year, with a fourth grade pass.

To get your paper pass, just visit the website: everykidinapark.gov.

President Obama announced the "Every Kid in a Park" initiative last year, as part of an effort to get school-aged children outdoors and more active.