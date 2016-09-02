Court upholds conviction of man who hired someone to kill a real estate agent

YAKIMA, WA - A state appeals court has rejected a request brought by a man convicted of murder in the death of a Yakima real estate agent for a new trial.



The court upheld Daniel Blizzard's conviction Thursday. The three-judge panel found that his right to a fair trial wasn't harmed in 2014 when a prosecuting attorney tried to have the judge removed from the case.



The court's opinion says Blizzard had the opportunity to ask the judge to step aside but chose not to.



Blizzard was sentenced to more than 34 years in prison after prosecutors say he hired another man to kill 79-year-old Vern Holbrook after the victim called off plans to sell his real estate business.



Holbrook was attacked in May 2013 and died of complications months later.

