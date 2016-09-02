Extra people expected on the roads this Labor Day Weekend

WASHINGTON STATE - If you are one of those millions of people who are planning on an end of the summer trip, you will definitely want to give yourself some extra travel time.

Every year Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest for WSP, and that is why they are going to be increasing their patrols and number of troopers on the road.

That's because with more people on the road, that means more chance for accidents.

Trooper Chris Thorson says, "there's going to be a lot of people driving on the roadways this weekend, it's the last big camping weekend, people are going to be pulling trailers, pulling boats, have a lot of families in the car, so we want you to remind everyone, please slow down, and watch the following distance between you and the car in front of you."

For the best times to hit the roads, the Department of Transportation shared some helpful charts that show the best and worst times to travel.



So even if you may be driving to the airport, give yourself some extra time, because air travel is expected to jump up 4% this weekend, but no matter what you do this weekend, the best thing you can do is prepare as much as possible, don't rush, and enjoy the holiday.