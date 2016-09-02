25-year-old facing five years in prison for second degree kidnapping

PENDLETON, OR - A Pendleton woman now faces at least five years in prison after a jury convicted her of kidnapping in connection to what she says was a prank.



25-year-old Sarah Carr on Wednesday was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping for taking a Pendleton man to a field outside the city limits, shooting him with a stun gun and then leaving him.



Carr told police she believed the victim had slashed her tires and she planned to embarrass him by leaving him naked on a dirt road.



Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.