HAMTC reaches tentative deal on stop work order with WRPS

However, HAMTC said this does not affect the injunction requiring supplied air at the tank farms.

HANFORD, WA- The Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council says they have reached a tentative deal with the Department of Energy's contractor to end a stop work order.

HAMTC says, "Dave Molnaa spent the week in mediation with WRPS (Washington River Protection Solutions) to resolve the Stop Work at Tank Farms," in a Facebook post.

The order has been lifted, but HAMTC says the farms remain on supplied air until testing can confirm the APR chemical cartridges are effective.

