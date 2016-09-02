Sylvan Learning Center provides alternative assistance with education

YAKIMA, WA - For students who want a little extra support with their school work, one resource in Yakima is the perfect solution.

Sylvan Learning Center opened its doors in Yakima in June, and since then, has been thriving as a supplemental learning facility and tutoring center.

Sylvan is helpful to many students who are either too advanced for their school curricula or are struggling, because it is able to give students one-on-one attention and personalized lesson plans.

Jeni Rice, the director of Yakima's Sylvan Learning Center, says the program works in a way that helps take some pressure off parents.

"We work on skills that is [sic] complimentary to what they're doing in the classroom," she says, "so it really helps them school-wise, it helps with their grades, they get their homework completed, and parents like it because they don't have to be the teacher at home."

Not only does Sylvan offer tutoring in subjects like reading, writing, and math, but it also has 'Stem' programs, including robotics, engineering, and coding classes--all of which involve hands-on learning.

Sylvan Learning Center offers programs for students starting at age five and goes all the way up to adult-aged, for everything from reading help to its advanced Stem classes.

Hours of instruction are Monday through Thursday, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and Saturday 10:00 am to noon. Sylvan in Yakima is also hosting some teacher open house events from Monday, September 19th to Thursday, September 22nd, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their location on River Road.

For more information, head to www.educate.com.