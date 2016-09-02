Benton City Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking

SPOKANE, WA - Michael C. Ormsby, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Roberto L. Llerenas, Jr., age 36, of Benton City, Washington, was sentenced today to 30 years in federal prison as a result of his convictions on four counts of trafficking two children under 18 for commercial sex, and must also spend the rest of his life on supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

On June 30, 2016, the defendant was found guilty by jury trial on two counts of Sex Trafficking of Children or Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud or Coercion and two counts of Financially Benefiting from Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion, all involving two victims.

Llerenas prostituted two fifteen-year-old girls between June 1, 2013 and July 13, 2013, in and around migrant worker camps, in the Pasco, Washington and Wenatchee, Washington areas. Llerenas would take cash from a migrant worker, hand the customer a condom, and whichever girl the customer chose would be made to have sex with the customer, typically on the concrete floor of a communal shower room.

Llerenas prostituted the girls against their will and prevented them from reporting to authorities by using force, threats, coercion, and even violence and kept the proceeds from the prostitution for himself, to which both victims testified at trial.

During the sentencing hearing, the two victims and members of the victims’ families were also able to address the Court and Llerenas, recounting the effect of Llerenas’ crimes and the need for a lengthy sentence. One victim noted the offense made her feel lost and like she had no control. She explained that she still is able to “remember it all so well.” The other victim explained she had to numb her feelings and set aside her emotions to get through the trafficking, but that she still holds in a lot of pain.

Michael C. Ormsby said “I commend the victims for their incredible courage in coming forward and testifying at great length in this case. The damage Llerenas caused the two victims for his own selfish benefit is immeasurable. The sentence handed down today reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct. Federal, state, and local authorities will continue to investigate allegations of child exploitation and our office will continue to zealously prosecute those who sexually exploit minors and other vulnerable members of our society.”