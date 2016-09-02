Delta High School Students evacuated after gas-leak scare

PASCO, WA.-- Dozens of students had to be evacuated on Friday morning, after not one but two separate reports of smelling gas at Delta High School.

Currently, the source of that smell has not been identified, and no gas leaks have been reported.

Pasco Fire Department and Cascade Natural Gas both went out to Delta HS to investigate. The people who smelled the odor said that it was intermittent, and somewhat faint, but it was definitely there.

After the first time someone caught the smell, everyone was allowed back into the building. But after the second time, the students were evacuated, and then bussed to Chiawana High School where they were able to finish out their day.