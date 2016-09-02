Local dentist to travel to Guatemala and help the less fortunate

KENNEWICK, WA - A dental professional by day and a volunteer by night, a local dentist in Kennewick is preparing for a mission to help those less fortunate.

Three Rivers dentist Dr. Bart Roach is heading to Guatemala in November to provide dental care to those in need. He's been volunteering since he was 22 years old.

"I promised myself once I was a dentist I was going to go back at least once a year and do dental work there," Roach said.

On past trips he went alone, but now he's joined by 19 others, 6 are dental providers and their goal is to raise $10.000 to purchase equipment.

"All volunteers pay their own way ...we don't spend any money people donate to the organization on travel expenses... it all goes to chairs, compressors and sterilizer," Roach said.

This will be his third trip this year. During a visit in April, he and his team were able to treat more than 400 patients.

"Doing service and giving your talent makes you feel good, it's when I feel the best. And people give you a hug after you have put them through that pain and suffering, because they're so thankful," said Roach.