Man arrested after multi-city-crime-spree

KENNEWICK, WA.-- A man, now identified as Tanner Mathews, a Kennewick resident, is believed to be the ringleader of a group of people that had officers in the Tri-Cities on a wild goose chase all over Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland.

He was finally arrested around 4:30 PM Friday on Olympia St. in Kennewick, after, police told KNDU, he committed crimes all over the area.

Thursday in Pasco, he stole a pickup truck from the 900 block of Jersey Dr., as well somebody's credit card. Then, Thursday night in Kennewick, he used that stolen credit card at the Walmart on 27th Ave. Finally, Friday morning in Richland, he crashed that stolen truck near the intersection of Wellsian Way and Aaron Dr., then fled the scene of the accident on foot.



After hours of searching for him, officers arrested Mathews and booked him at Benton County Jail, and after his multi-city-crime-spree, could be facing serious charges from all over the Tri-Cities.



