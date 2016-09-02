Walla Walla police investigating after 3 narcotics-related deaths this week

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police are investigating three deaths this week from narcotics overdoses. While lab results are pending, it is highly likely the deaths were caused from injecting heroin that was either laced with another powerful depressant, or was in a very pure form.

Walla Walla County Coroner Richard Greenwood confirmed the overdoses this evening that took the lives of two 20-year-old males and a 68-year-old female.

The first reported death was a college student from another state. His body was found in his bedroom Wednesday. The other two deaths occurred today. The male was a local resident and the woman had been brought to a local hospital by ambulance from Umatilla County.